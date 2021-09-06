Advertisement

Q Coffee Conversations features local artists, actors

Andy Stahl in the Blindside
Andy Stahl in the Blindside(The Blindside (2009))
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Q Coffee Conversations is an Arts Lecture Series that is aimed at bringing working artists in the community to the forefront as they discuss their path to where they are today.

The series is sponsored by Q Coffee Emporium.

Andy Stahl will open the Coffee Conversation series on September 8th at 10am in the SKyPAC Carol Wedge Studio Theatre.

Andy has been in notable films such as “The Blind Side”, “The Mist”, and “The Patriot”, and tv shows including “The Resident”, “Sleepy Hollow”, and “Supernatural”.

Early on, Andy Stahl moved around as his airline pilot father was transferred, including early school years in the bay area of California. When he was nine, he moved with his parents to the family farm near Bowling Green, Kentucky which he still owns and operates. He graduated from Western Kentucky University, and had early careers as a musician and visual artist before taking up acting in local regional theater. In New York, he studied with Wynn Handman, Jack Waltzer and William Hickey, and eventually migrated back to the Southeast to build his career. He currently lives and works in Vancouver, British Columbia and Nashville, Tennessee when he’s not at home on the farm.

He has one son, Reuben, and two step children, Liza and Sam, the youngest a sophomore in high school.

Coffee Conversations are from 10am-11am in the Carol Wedge Studio Theatre at SKyPAC.

Tickets are $10, General Admission.

Upcoming Q Coffee Conversation dates and artists:

September 8 with tv/film actor, Andy Stahl

September 11 with artist, Jennifer Frisch

October 13 with TBD

November 10 with arranger, composer, musician, Chris Carmichael

November 13 with sculptor, David Marquez

December 4 with conductor, Brian St. John

December 8 with playwright, Debbie Thornton

Admission includes coffee and pastries. For information on how you can purchase tickets click Q Coffee Conversations.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leitchfield Walmart to be closed until Sept. 7 for sanitizing, restocking purposes
Dutch Country Safari Park
Dutch Country Safari Park puts Amish businesses on the map in Hart County
Gov. Beshear calls special session
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant
Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant winners crowned
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Latest News

Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting a Love's Travel Stop in Hopkins County
Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
Hopkins Shooting
Shooting at Love's Travel Stop
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Ky. as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
Zoom
YP Unite Summit