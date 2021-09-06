Q Coffee Conversations features local artists, actors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Q Coffee Conversations is an Arts Lecture Series that is aimed at bringing working artists in the community to the forefront as they discuss their path to where they are today.

The series is sponsored by Q Coffee Emporium.

Andy Stahl will open the Coffee Conversation series on September 8th at 10am in the SKyPAC Carol Wedge Studio Theatre.

Andy has been in notable films such as “The Blind Side”, “The Mist”, and “The Patriot”, and tv shows including “The Resident”, “Sleepy Hollow”, and “Supernatural”.

Early on, Andy Stahl moved around as his airline pilot father was transferred, including early school years in the bay area of California. When he was nine, he moved with his parents to the family farm near Bowling Green, Kentucky which he still owns and operates. He graduated from Western Kentucky University, and had early careers as a musician and visual artist before taking up acting in local regional theater. In New York, he studied with Wynn Handman, Jack Waltzer and William Hickey, and eventually migrated back to the Southeast to build his career. He currently lives and works in Vancouver, British Columbia and Nashville, Tennessee when he’s not at home on the farm.

He has one son, Reuben, and two step children, Liza and Sam, the youngest a sophomore in high school.

Coffee Conversations are from 10am-11am in the Carol Wedge Studio Theatre at SKyPAC.

Tickets are $10, General Admission.

Upcoming Q Coffee Conversation dates and artists:

September 8 with tv/film actor, Andy Stahl

September 11 with artist, Jennifer Frisch

October 13 with TBD

November 10 with arranger, composer, musician, Chris Carmichael

November 13 with sculptor, David Marquez

December 4 with conductor, Brian St. John

December 8 with playwright, Debbie Thornton

Admission includes coffee and pastries. For information on how you can purchase tickets click Q Coffee Conversations.

