Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a western Kentucky truck stop.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said Eugene Paul of Central City and Teagan Anderson of Evansville, Indiana were arrested for wanton endangerment.
Investigators said a woman was shot and injured at Love’s Travel Stop on Sunday, September 5 shortly before 5:30 p.m. in Hanson, Kentucky during a custody exchange.
More charges could come in this case as authorities learn more about what happened.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.