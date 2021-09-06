Advertisement

Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop

By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a western Kentucky truck stop.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said Eugene Paul of Central City and Teagan Anderson of Evansville, Indiana were arrested for wanton endangerment.

Investigators said a woman was shot and injured at Love’s Travel Stop on Sunday, September 5 shortly before 5:30 p.m. in Hanson, Kentucky during a custody exchange.

More charges could come in this case as authorities learn more about what happened.

