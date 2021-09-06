Unemployment struggles continue for some in Ky. as $300-a-week extra benefit expires

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A key unemployment benefit for millions of Americans is ending Monday.

An extra $300-a-week payment is expiring as some Kentuckians are still struggling to get any unemployment help.

Barbara O’Neill stopped working late last year at the Russell County Detention Center and immediately started the process to get unemployment. Almost a year later, she still cannot get any answers.

She said the only thing she was told was that her claim was under fact finding, and has had no communication of any kind since then. She said she’s reached out to everyone from the attorney general to her congressman, and no answers have been given on whether she qualified for unemployment or when she could expect any kind of payments.

“Absolutely. Because I got my communication. They depend on the computer too much. I think people are getting lost in the internet system. Just like trying to go find a job,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill said she has been able to return to work at another job, but it’s only seasonal and she will be out of a job again in October. She fears with federal benefits ending and the pandemic still raging, it’s only going to get worse for her and others.

Despite the federal unemployment benefit ending, people will still receive their state benefits after today.

