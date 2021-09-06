WKU Soccer Shuts Out Louisville on the Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two undefeated teams entered Sunday’s match between WKU and Louisville and the Lady Toppers were the team that emerged victorious. WKU notched a 1-0 win against the Cardinals for the second consecutive season.

“I was really proud that we found a way to grind out another win,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “These are challenging games and we’re still making a lot of mistakes and missing out on a lot of details, but we’re figuring out ways to win these types of games. Sometimes it’s not the prettiest way to go about it, but we’re figuring out ways to grind out wins.”

WKU improves to 4-0-0 on the season which is the best start for the Lady Toppers since 2001. It was the third shutout of the season for WKU. With the clean sheet, the Lady Toppers have given up only two total goals on the season.

“I thought there were players that played really well defensively all night long,” said Neidell. “Alexis Bach was really solid in goal. I love to see the way both Lyric (Schmidt) and Avery (Jacobsen) are organizing our defense. I thought Katie Erwin had another spectacular game.”

Shutting out an offense like Louisville’s was no small feat. The Cardinals came into the match averaging 3.5 goals per game and managed to get off 15 shots in the match. Goalkeeper Alexis Bach made four saves in the win and broke up several other threatening attacks from the Louisville offense.

“They were a really dynamic team and we had to really communicate as a backline and get numbers behind the ball,” said Bach. “I think it was a whole team shutout.”

WKU scored the lone goal of the match in the 12th minute of the match. Katie Erwin got off a shot inside the box that bounced off the crossbar. The ball rebounded out to Lily Rummo who sent it right back towards the goal, finding the back of the net this time.

It was Rummo’s first goal of the season and the fourth assist for Erwin this season. Erwin led the team in shots on the night with four and Rummo had the second most with three.

WKU will stay on the road for the second straight match, taking on Belmont on Thursday in Nashville. That match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

