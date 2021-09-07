Area lawmakers comment on special session underway, address school mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - As COVID numbers and hospitalizations climb in Kentucky, state lawmakers gathered for a special legislative session in order to combat the pandemic.

[View drafted bills for the special legislative session HERE]

”I think we’re working fairly well with Governor Beshear,” said Representative Steve Sheldon (R-Bowling Green). “Obviously, he’s going to ask for a whole lot of things and we’re going to try to do what’s best for the state and for passing decisions down to the local community.”

Among the legislation to be voted on is Senate Bill One which voids the current statewide school mask mandate, and gives that decision-making power to the local school boards.

”A statewide mandate of any variety is not the best approach... every situation is a little bit different, and every locality in a region is different and we should trust our local elected school board leaders to make that right decision based on what they’re seeing in their area,” said Senator Whitney Westerfield (R-Crofton).

Representative Steve Riley (R) of Glasgow agrees and said local control is key.

”I think it’s important to have that kind of flexibility to say, you know, we know what our situation is. In conjunction with the local health department, we can kind of try to make those decisions based on what’s best for our community,” said Riley.

Governor Beshear was asked about the drafted bill which ends statewide mask mandate for schools. He said he supports universal masking which is recommended by the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics.

Another element of the drafted education bill includes ‘test and stay’ in order to decrease the number of quarantine cases. Additionally, the bill also gives individual schools or classrooms the ability to close for COVID outbreaks, as opposed to district-wide closures.

”If you’re negative, you don’t show symptoms-- as long as you keep testing negative, you can stay. We’re also allowing districts to instead of having to make a district-wide decision to shut down, they can even make a class or a building decision,” explained Westerfield.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill One does not grant additional NTI days which are limited to 10 under state law. However, that is different from remote learning which can only be used for closures districtwide.

”Every teacher I’ve heard from, all of the supers in my Senate District have asked for, and supers outside my district have asked for providing that flexibility, which is a huge deal,” expressed Westerfield.

The governor can ultimately veto any bills passed in this special session, which that can lead to an override by the legislature.

”Government works, it works where you talk to each other and try to come to some agreement in some areas you can and some areas you can’t,” said Riley.

Senate Bill One passed in committee and is now off to the full Senate.

