BGMU: 1,100 people without power in TC Cherry area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 1,100 people are without power in TC Cherry area, according to a Tweet from BGMU.

According to the tweet, BGMU has lost a circuit out of the Cabell Substation.

There are currently 1,100 customers without power in the TC Cherry area. Other streets impacted are Oliver, Melrose, Clagett, Woodhurst, part of Andrea, Patrick Way and McGregor Ct. Crews are en route.

