Advertisement

BGMU: 1,100 people without power in TC Cherry area

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 1,100 people are without power in TC Cherry area, according to a Tweet from BGMU.

According to the tweet, BGMU has lost a circuit out of the Cabell Substation.

There are currently 1,100 customers without power in the TC Cherry area. Other streets impacted are Oliver, Melrose, Clagett, Woodhurst, part of Andrea, Patrick Way and McGregor Ct. Crews are en route.

WBKO will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leitchfield Walmart to be closed until Sept. 7 for sanitizing, restocking purposes
Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting a Love's Travel Stop in Hopkins County
Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
Gov. Beshear calls special session
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
Dutch Country Safari Park
Dutch Country Safari Park puts Amish businesses on the map in Hart County
Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant
Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant winners crowned

Latest News

Apple Fest at Jackson's Orchard This Labor Day Weekend @ 5
Apple Fest at Jackson's Orchard This Labor Day Weekend @ 5
Apple Fest at Jackson's Orchard This Labor Day Weekend @ 4
Apple Fest at Jackson's Orchard This Labor Day Weekend @ 4
Drive-in Movie forecast
A pleasant end to Labor Day!
Eddie Dunahoo arrested several people battling addiction during his time working for the...
Former Ky. police officer leaves the force to help people find treatment for addiction