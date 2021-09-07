Advertisement

Blockbusters at the Ballpark set for September 11

By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - So many things we love about Bowling Green Ballpark, as there’s not a bad seat in the house for Hot Rods home runs, stolen bases, and Ethan Emery on the big screen with our forecast. Also on the big screen? Blockbusters at the Ballpark!

Bowling Green Warren County Community Education will show “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Saturday, September 11. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:00 p.m. A costume contest will take place at 6:45 p.m. The playground area and carousel will be available for children before the movie begins, and the outfield will be open for games like Frisbee and tossing a football around before the movie. Concession stands will be open for families to purchase food. People may bring a blanket to sit on in the outfield or sit in the box seats around the ballpark.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted to support Community Education programs, including before-and after-school programs, Teen Angel, enrichment classes, and summer activities for children. A donation of $5 or more will earn you a star on the Bowling Green Walk of Fame.

