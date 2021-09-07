Continued comfort and sunshine for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day in south-central Kentucky was pleasant to be outside with low humidity, sunshine, and low-to-mid 80s! We’ll repeat that Tuesday before rain chances arrive midweek!

If you're going to be outside playing tennis, today will be excellent as humidity remains low with abundant sunshine! (WBKO)

Tuesday will start with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s with seasonable high temperatures in the mid 80s with continued sunshine and low humidity. We’re tracking a cold front that swings into the region Wednesday morning. This front is weak and relatively dry, so though we expect most places to remain dry, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm possible on Wednesday morning and midday. Total rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch if you’re lucky to even see raindrops (best chances look to be east of I-65 near midday). Because of a mix of sun and clouds along with winds shifting from southwest to northwest, high temperatures will only be in the low 80s for many! Thursday and Friday both will have cool high temperatures as high temperatures only reach the low 80s as skies go back to mostly sunny! Crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons look to dominate the first full week of September - which means fall is here... right?

Well, the weekend will have a warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, to be in the mid 80s. Sunday will have the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with even a few spots reaching the low 90s! Beyond the 7 day forecast through the following weekend, confidence is medium to high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see upper 80s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Summer isn’t over yet - but fall is just over two weeks away!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 63. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 82. Low 56. Winds W at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 54. Winds N at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1925)

Record Low Today: 43 (1988)

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Pollen Count: High (10.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8667 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 57

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-0.57″)

Yearly Precip: 38.34″ (+2.83″)

