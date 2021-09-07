Guntown Mountain says community support has been overwhelmingly positive

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A few weeks ago, we told you about the re-opening of the iconic Guntown Mountain and this Labor Day WBKO News traveled up the mountain to see how they’ve been doing.

The historic Guntown Mountain in Cave City reopened about three weeks ago and since then those at the iconic attraction say the response from the community has been great.

“I don’t know if it’s the pandemic or what it is, but people are coming out, and they are happy about it,” says Alan Hogan, an actor at Guntown Mountain.

Nathan Frensly the owner adds, “we’ve seen a lot more people than we were expecting. The grand opening was fantastic. We’ve been staying steady the whole time.”

For those who may not be familiar with the theme park, it offers a way to travel back in time.

“Guntown Mountain is a wild west town. We, our hope is when you come up here, you forget about everything that’s going on politics, the pandemic life, period, you just step back in time for a little while with us and enjoy,” adds Hogan.

But it’s more than just an attraction in Cave City, “what it means to me personally is tremendous, but what it means to the area is just as important because Cave City needs, there’s no reason why we can’t be Pigeon Forge. We should have been this a long time ago. So that’s what we’re shooting for. Hopefully, that’ll happen,” says Hogan.

“The number of people that have been showing up lately saying, talking about coming here is there, you know, in their childhood, getting to bring their kids and grandkids, it’s just been an overwhelming experience. The shows have been going off great. I just, I never would have expected it to take off like this,” adds Frensly.

Dewayne Tangle one of the volunteers says, “I know that the owners that own it now have a lot of love for the place, you know, they’re, they’re trying to put it back like it was and they’re trying to bring in some new things, and I believe it’s great for the environment, and the people around.”

Frensly added, “just know that Guntown Mountain is back open. The shows are getting bigger and better every day. We’re putting in a lot of new shows, keeping some of the old ones for people who’ve been here before they liked the nostalgia part of it.”

Hogan also says, “support local, support local.”

Guntown Mountain is open Monday’s, Thursday’s, Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

