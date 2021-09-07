Kentucky officials pushing for statue of Eula Hall at the state capitol

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Some eastern Kentucky officials have begun pushing to get a statue of a woman who helped bring healthcare to a remote area of Appalachia placed at the state Capitol.

Eula Hall founded the Mud Creek Clinic in the small community of Grethel in 1973 and worked there until she died earlier this year at the age of 93.

The clinic is now known as the Eula Hall Health Center. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton told WYMT-TV that the City Council passed a resolution seeking to have her statue placed in the Capitol rotunda.

Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf said Floyd County officials are expected to vote on a similar resolution.

