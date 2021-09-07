Logan Co. man arrested after fleeing from deputies by car and on foot

LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Sept. 5, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department attempted to make a traffic stop on the driver of a Dodge SUV who was driving 70MPH in a 55MPH zone in the area of Plain View Church Rd. and Guy Canler Rd.

Police say the driver, Joshua Dearing, refused to pull over and instead exited the left side of the roadway and ended up getting out of his vehicle and running away before being taken into custody.

Joshua M. Dearing, 33, was charged with the following:

1) Speeding

2) Fleeing/Evading 1st (Motor Vehicle)

3) Fleeing/Evading 2nd (on Foot)

4) Operating on a suspended operators license

5) Driving under the influence of a controlled substance

6) Possession of a controlled substance 3rd (Methamphetamine)

7) Possessing a license when privileges are suspended

8) Possession of drug paraphernalia

9) Failure of owner to maintain insurance

Dearing was also served with the following:

3 Indictment warrants out of Butler County Circuit Court

1 Warrant out of Logan County Circuit Court

1 Warrant out of Logan County District Court

He was taken to the Logan County Jail.

