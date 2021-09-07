Onyx Cave celebrates 50 years in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Near Guntown Mountain is another attraction, the Onyx Cave.

This year the cave is celebrating 50 years the cave was found back in 1971 when the parking lot of Guntown Mountain was being built.

Missy Shields, the owner, spoke on what she’s heard from visitors of the cave.

“So Onyx Cave, a lot of people love being able to take pictures here and I think that’s one thing that they really appreciate is it’s well lit. It’s a really pretty cave, lots of formations, lots of stalactites like stalagmites and cave coral, they really like seeing those cave formations. I guess we’ve kind of transformed the business over the years because originally it was just a part of an amusement park. You know, the cave was just kind of here along with a train and a Ferris wheel and, and now the rides are gone, and so it’s solely a cave tour,” says Missy Shields the owner.

When you do one of the cave tours you’ll be given a postcard that commemorates the 50 years of the cave at the Rock Shop.

