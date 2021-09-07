Advertisement

Publix to open Louisville store

The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their...
The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their first Kentucky store in eastern Louisville Metro.(Source: Publix)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets has signed a lease for their first store in Kentucky.

According to the Winter Haven, Florida-based company, the supermarket will be 55,702-square-foot facility located at Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road, just off the Old Henry Road ramps for the Gene Snyder Freeway. It is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition to the supermarket, a Publix Liquors will be located adjacent to the store. The liquor store, which will offer beer, wine and spirits, will be the first located outside the state of Florida.

“Being company owners, Publix associates are committed to providing the highest level of service and quality products to exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones in a media release. “Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community.”

The venture into the Bluegrass will be the eighth state which Publix stores operate in. Currently, Publix has 1,281 stores. The majority, 825, are in Florida.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting a Love's Travel Stop in Hopkins County
Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
Leitchfield Walmart to be closed until Sept. 7 for sanitizing, restocking purposes
Gov. Beshear calls special session
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
Eddie Dunahoo arrested several people battling addiction during his time working for the...
Former Ky. police officer leaves the force to help people find treatment for addiction
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Ky. as $300-a-week extra benefit expires

Latest News

View From the Hill: Food trucks will offer students a variety of lunch options at the top of the hill this semester
Grayson County Sheriffs Office
The Grayson Co. Sheriffs Office is looking for a few good men or women
WKU College Heights Foundation
WKU College Heights Foundation celebrates milestone
The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know
Kentucky Transpark
Gov. Beshear announces 288-job semi-trailer production facility coming to Bowling Green