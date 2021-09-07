Advertisement

Repairs to Brent Spence bridge earn ‘Operations Excellence’ award

Brent Spence Bridge update
Brent Spence Bridge update
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state Transportation Cabinet’s emergency project to quickly repair and reopen the Brent Spence Bridge has earned an award.

The project has been selected for regional recognition in the America’s Transportation Awards “operations excellence” category.

The ceremony is sponsored annually by AAA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The 56-year-old Brent Spence bridge links Ohio and Kentucky.

It closed briefly in 2020 after it was damaged in a truck collision. It cost roughly $12 million dollars in federal emergency funds to repair.

