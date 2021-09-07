Advertisement

WKU Soccer’s Schmidt earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week Honors

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer senior Lyric Schmidt has been named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after a shut out win at Louisville on Sunday.

Schmidt played a major part in the clean sheet, registering a team save after clearing the ball off the goal line to keep the Cardinals scoreless.  The Kingsport, Tennessee native made several other game-saving stops, tackles and blocked shots all match long.

It is Schmidt’s first conference weekly award of her career.

The Louisville offense came into the match averaging 3.5 goals per game and were shut out for the first time all season by the WKU defense. It was also the Cardinals’ first loss of the season, previously 4-0-0 before Sunday.

Overall, Schmidt and the defense have held opponents to only two goals through four matches this season. The Lady Toppers have registered three shutouts this season.

The Lady Toppers are off to a 4-0-0 start to the season and will continue on the road on Thursday at Belmont at 6:30 p.m. WKU will return home on Sunday to host Ole Miss at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting a Love's Travel Stop in Hopkins County
Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
Leitchfield Walmart to be closed until Sept. 7 for sanitizing, restocking purposes
Gov. Beshear calls special session
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
Eddie Dunahoo arrested several people battling addiction during his time working for the...
Former Ky. police officer leaves the force to help people find treatment for addiction
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Ky. as $300-a-week extra benefit expires

Latest News

(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
Livestream: South Warren at Greenwood Volleyball
WKU’s Heckman named C-USA Cross Country Female Athlete of the Week
Zappe shines in opener
Sterns, Zappe named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention for Week 1
Barrett paces Tops through day two of USA Intercollegiate