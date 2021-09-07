WKU Soccer’s Schmidt earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week Honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer senior Lyric Schmidt has been named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after a shut out win at Louisville on Sunday.

Schmidt played a major part in the clean sheet, registering a team save after clearing the ball off the goal line to keep the Cardinals scoreless. The Kingsport, Tennessee native made several other game-saving stops, tackles and blocked shots all match long.

It is Schmidt’s first conference weekly award of her career.

The Louisville offense came into the match averaging 3.5 goals per game and were shut out for the first time all season by the WKU defense. It was also the Cardinals’ first loss of the season, previously 4-0-0 before Sunday.

Overall, Schmidt and the defense have held opponents to only two goals through four matches this season. The Lady Toppers have registered three shutouts this season.

The Lady Toppers are off to a 4-0-0 start to the season and will continue on the road on Thursday at Belmont at 6:30 p.m. WKU will return home on Sunday to host Ole Miss at 1 p.m.

