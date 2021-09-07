WKU’s Heckman named C-USA Cross Country Female Athlete of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Cross Country runner Savannah Heckman has been named the Conference USA Cross Country Female Athlete of the Week, as announced by league officials Tuesday afternoon.

The recognition marks the first time since 2014 that a WKU women’s runner has been named C-USA Athlete of the Week, with Katie Lever receiving the honor on Oct. 21, 2014.

It is also the first time since 2015 that a WKU runner from either the men’s or women’s side earned the distinction, with Endalow Takele being the last Hilltopper to earn the award on Sept. 8, 2015.

Heckman helped lead the women’s team to a fifth-place finish in its season opener at the Memphis Twilight Classic on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Louisville, Ky., native recorded a personal record time of 17:54.66 in the 5K, helping her to place seventh out of 193 runners in a meet that featured other schools such as Alabama, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and UAB.

WKU will be back in action in less than two weeks when it heads to Nashville, Tenn., for the Vanderbilt-hosted Commodore Classic on Friday, Sept. 17.

