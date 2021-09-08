Advertisement

Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua M. Dearing, 33, of Logan County
Logan Co. man arrested after fleeing from deputies by car and on foot
Ky. lawmakers discuss ending statewide mask mandate for schools
Area lawmakers comment on special session underway, address school mask mandate
Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting a Love's Travel Stop in Hopkins County
Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
GUNTOWN MOUNTAIN
Guntown Mountain says community support has been overwhelmingly positive
Aiden Ayers
South Central Kentucky boy to be featured in Times Square jumbotron for National Down Syndrome Society

Latest News

The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
United lays out employee rules as vaccine requirement looms
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says