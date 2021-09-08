Advertisement

Apparent armed standoff in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police in apparent armed standoff on Creekwood Avenue.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are in an apparent armed standoff on Creekwood Avenue.

We’re told it began around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. A subject Is barricaded in an apartment. Police say the property owner was in the process of completing an eviction, but when he went to the apartment, the tenant fired a shot while they were inside the apartment. The owner was not injured and called police.

Police say when officers were coming toward the building, another shot was fired, but not at them. Now they are negotiating with the suspect they believe is inside.

WBKO Reporter Kelly Dean is on the scene working to get more details.

Carmen Orellana