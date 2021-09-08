Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating an attempted theft and criminal mischief.

Officers say on July 7, 2021 an unidentified male tried to remove the catalytic converters from two vehicles at a Bowling Green business. The suspect was unsuccessful at removing the catalytic converters, but police say he caused extensive damage to both vehicles, requiring them to be repaired before being put back in service.

Video surveillance shows the suspect driving a dark colored SUV. He appears to be a male wearing dark pants and a gray shirt with the word “freak” written across the front. The suspect is later seen carrying a distinct black and purple backpack with orange lettering.

