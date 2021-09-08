Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating an attempted theft and criminal mischief.

Officers say on July 7, 2021 an unidentified male tried to remove the catalytic converters from two vehicles at a Bowling Green business. The suspect was unsuccessful at removing the catalytic converters, but police say he caused extensive damage to both vehicles, requiring them to be repaired before being put back in service.

Video surveillance shows the suspect driving a dark colored SUV. He appears to be a male wearing dark pants and a gray shirt with the word “freak” written across the front. The suspect is later seen carrying a distinct black and purple backpack with orange lettering.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

