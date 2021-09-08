Advertisement

Flow of traffic altered to help with traffic from Holley LS Fest

Holley LS Fest
Holley LS Fest(Allison Baker)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Holley LS Fest in Bowling Green will take place September 10-12, and will alter traffic flow at peak times. They say to improve traffic flow, they’ll run two lanes into LS Fest from the beginning of Beech Bend Road at the railroad tracks.

Holley says this will be Saturday, September 11 only, from the morning through peak traffic times. Event traffic signs will be in place. They also advise to purchase tickets ahead of time, as they are available online only to keep things moving inside the event as well.

Posted by Holley LS Fest on Monday, September 6, 2021

