Flow of traffic altered to help with traffic from Holley LS Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Holley LS Fest in Bowling Green will take place September 10-12, and will alter traffic flow at peak times. They say to improve traffic flow, they’ll run two lanes into LS Fest from the beginning of Beech Bend Road at the railroad tracks.

Holley says this will be Saturday, September 11 only, from the morning through peak traffic times. Event traffic signs will be in place. They also advise to purchase tickets ahead of time, as they are available online only to keep things moving inside the event as well.

To improve traffic flow, we’ll once again run two lanes into LS Fest from the beginning of Beech Bend Road (near the... Posted by Holley LS Fest on Monday, September 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.