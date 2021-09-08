Advertisement

Forbes names KCTCS one of state’s best employers

Kentucky Community and Technical College System
Kentucky Community and Technical College System(KCTCS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers. This year, KCTCS ranks sixth, moving up from fifteenth last year.

“I’m extremely proud of our employees who work at our 16 colleges and the Versailles office,” KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said. “Because of them, KCTCS is not only one of the best in Kentucky, but also in the nation. We achieved this ranking during a pandemic, which shows how resilient and flexible our team is.”

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its third annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2020 to June 2021 and were anonymous, allowing participants to freely share their opinions. The final list ranks the 1,330 employers that received the most recommendations.

