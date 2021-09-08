Holley LS Fest to draw thousands to Beech Bend Raceway Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another big motorsports event is heading to Beech Bend Raceway Park.

Holley LS Fest is September 10-12. It was created in 2010 to celebrate GM’s famous LS engine that was released in 1997. According to Blane Burnett, Holley Events Manager, the GM LS engine has garnered a cult following in which “gearheads” swap the engines into anything with an engine bay and four wheels. Holley has been engineering and manufacturing aftermarket performance components for these engines for several years now.

Holley LS Fest will provide a place for participants to bring their LS powered vehicle, show it off, and put it to the test in various challenges.

Drag racing, drifting, autocross, a 3S Challenge, Dyno Challenge, Track X, and a engine bolt-on challenge are just some of the high octane events you can expect to see at the largest all-LS event in the country.

Spectator tickets are $20. There are discounts for active military, children 16 and under and WKU students.

