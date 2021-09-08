Remembering 9/11: Photos taken by WKU students to be on display during the month of September

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU photojournalism students packed their cars and headed to New York City mere days after the Twin Towers fell on September 11, 2001. They took thousands of photos, and now a collection of them will be on display at the Pushin Building as an exhibit in honor of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

On Friday, September 10, the Ridley and Hull Wealth Management Group of Stifel, and The WKU School of Media will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. at the Pushin Building at 400 East Main Street Suite 100 in downtown Bowling Green.

The exhibit of 28 images will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through the month of September.

Professor James Kenney, coordinator of the Photojournalism program at WKU, was one of the teachers who joined his students in New York in the aftermath of September 11. He expressed mixed emotions about his experience there and in seeing these images exhibited again 20 years later.

“These images bring back unsettling memories of the pain, suffering, and uncertainty borne out of this terrible day,” he said. “But they also represent the determination of my students to do their part in providing a visual reminder so that a nation would not forget, and perhaps in some meaningful way contribute to its healing.”

