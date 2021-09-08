South Central Kentucky boy to be featured in Times Square jumbotron for National Down Syndrome Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A South Central Kentucky boy is representing the bluegrass in the big apple in just a few weeks. The young man will appear among the bright lights of Broadway.

Aiden Ayers of South Central Kentucky is getting the opportunity of a lifetime, one that only some can dream of.

“He is going to be featured in Times Square in the jumbotron,” says his mother, Michele Ayers.

Aiden was selected among thousands of entries for the National Down Syndrome Society video presentation.

“It’s a kickoff to their walk, and the National Down Syndrome Society, I think he’s really he gets so excited about, you know, having this picture made. He’s very photogenic and very animated, very dramatic. So yeah, he, I think that it’s something he’ll be very excited to see” adds Ayers.

For the Ayers family, September 18 will mark two special occasions. It will also be the same day as the Step Up for Down Syndrome at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

“Everybody enjoys it. It’s, it’s a blessing just to come out, it’s a day we celebrate, you know, individuals with Down Syndrome and, and it’s, it’s a wonderful experience, especially if you’ve never been before.” -- Michele Ayers

Ayers also sends an encouraging message about the stigma around individuals with Down Syndrome.

She also says, “they are just like everybody else, you know, just like typical individuals, but they are amazing. They are, they have so much potential, so loving, you know, just outgoing and everything, and I would also say that get to know them. Get to know an individual with down syndrome because they’re the biggest blessings ever.”

Ayers will also appear on the calendar for the National Down Syndrome Society.

You can also watch the unveiling of the jumbotron on Facebook on September 18 at 8:30 a.m. central time on the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook Page.

