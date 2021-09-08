South Warren soccer shuts out Greenwood 2-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After losing back-to-back games vs North Oldham and St. Xavier, the Spartans bounced back themselves shutting out Greenwood 2-0 at home Tuesday.

Kiki Mujic got South Warren on the board first after a free kick with 20 minutes left in the first half.

The defense held and the Gators couldn’t score in the 2nd half to fall to the Spartans and move to 6-5 on the season.

South Warren moves to 6-3 on the year, they’ll host against North Hardin this Saturday at 11:30 am.

Greenwood takes on Warren East Saturday at 7pm

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.