Advertisement

South Warren soccer shuts out Greenwood 2-0

By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After losing back-to-back games vs North Oldham and St. Xavier, the Spartans bounced back themselves shutting out Greenwood 2-0 at home Tuesday.

Kiki Mujic got South Warren on the board first after a free kick with 20 minutes left in the first half.

The defense held and the Gators couldn’t score in the 2nd half to fall to the Spartans and move to 6-5 on the season.

South Warren moves to 6-3 on the year, they’ll host against North Hardin this Saturday at 11:30 am.

Greenwood takes on Warren East Saturday at 7pm

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting a Love's Travel Stop in Hopkins County
Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
Leitchfield Walmart to be closed until Sept. 7 for sanitizing, restocking purposes
Joshua M. Dearing, 33, of Logan County
Logan Co. man arrested after fleeing from deputies by car and on foot
Gov. Beshear calls special session
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
Eddie Dunahoo arrested several people battling addiction during his time working for the...
Former Ky. police officer leaves the force to help people find treatment for addiction

Latest News

Zach Kittley
Hilltoppers’ offense gears for matchup against Army on 9/11
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame - Class of 2021
Asher, Crennell, Casey headline Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame inductees
Greenwood at South Warren
Greenwood at South Warren
Hilltoppers’ offense gears for matchup against Army on 9/11
Hilltoppers’ offense gears for matchup against Army on 9/11