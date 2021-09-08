Advertisement

Terrific Weather Resumes Thursday!

Pleasantly Warm by Day, Cool and Crisp by Night!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A weak cold front brought rain to some while others missed out altogether Wednesday. Some of the heaviest rain fell in Bowling Green during the lunch hour. Showers are moving out, however, and cooler, drier air is moving in!

Thursday and Friday both will have cool high temperatures as high temperatures only reach the low 80s as skies go back to mostly sunny! Crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons look to dominate the first full week of September - which means fall is here... right?

Well, the weekend will have a warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, to be in the mid 80s. Sunday will have the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with even a few spots reaching the low 90s! Beyond the 7 day forecast through the following weekend, confidence is medium to high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see upper 80s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Summer isn’t over yet - but fall is just over two weeks away!!

