Tracking isolated showers, storms possible Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday and Tuesday were both fantastic with low humidity, sunshine and seasonable temperatures! Wednesday will be a change of pace as a cold front sweeps through the region during the day!

This midday and afternoon will have isolated showers with some rumbles of thunder possible - but this afternoon will have clearing skies with low humidity moving back in! (WBKO)

We’re tracking a cold front that swings into the region Wednesday midday into the early afternoon. This front is weak, but it will spark isolated showers and storms possible on Wednesday morning through the early afternoon. Total rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch if you’re lucky to even see raindrops (best chances look to be east of I-65 near midday). Because of a mix of sun and clouds along with winds shifting from southwest to northwest, high temperatures will only be in the low 80s for many! Thursday and Friday both will have cool high temperatures as high temperatures only reach the low 80s as skies go back to mostly sunny! Crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons look to dominate the first full week of September - which means fall is here... right?

Well, the weekend will have a warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, to be in the mid 80s. Sunday will have the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with even a few spots reaching the low 90s! Beyond the 7 day forecast through the following weekend, confidence is medium to high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see upper 80s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Summer isn’t over yet - but fall is just over two weeks away!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 82. Low 56. Winds W at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 54. Winds NW at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 55. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 47 (1956, 1898)

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

Pollen Count: High (10.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7501 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 57

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-0.69″)

Yearly Precip: 38.34″ (+2.71″)

