Advertisement

Tracking isolated showers, storms possible Wednesday

Much of the day will feature partly cloudy skies ahead of a cold front
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday and Tuesday were both fantastic with low humidity, sunshine and seasonable temperatures! Wednesday will be a change of pace as a cold front sweeps through the region during the day!

This midday and afternoon will have isolated showers with some rumbles of thunder possible -...
This midday and afternoon will have isolated showers with some rumbles of thunder possible - but this afternoon will have clearing skies with low humidity moving back in!(WBKO)

We’re tracking a cold front that swings into the region Wednesday midday into the early afternoon. This front is weak, but it will spark isolated showers and storms possible on Wednesday morning through the early afternoon. Total rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch if you’re lucky to even see raindrops (best chances look to be east of I-65 near midday). Because of a mix of sun and clouds along with winds shifting from southwest to northwest, high temperatures will only be in the low 80s for many! Thursday and Friday both will have cool high temperatures as high temperatures only reach the low 80s as skies go back to mostly sunny! Crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons look to dominate the first full week of September - which means fall is here... right?

Well, the weekend will have a warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, to be in the mid 80s. Sunday will have the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with even a few spots reaching the low 90s! Beyond the 7 day forecast through the following weekend, confidence is medium to high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see upper 80s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Summer isn’t over yet - but fall is just over two weeks away!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 82. Low 56. Winds W at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 54. Winds NW at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 55. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 47 (1956, 1898)

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

Pollen Count: High (10.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7501 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 57

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-0.69″)

Yearly Precip: 38.34″ (+2.71″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua M. Dearing, 33, of Logan County
Logan Co. man arrested after fleeing from deputies by car and on foot
Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting a Love's Travel Stop in Hopkins County
Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
Ky. lawmakers discuss ending statewide mask mandate for schools
Area lawmakers comment on special session underway, address school mask mandate
GUNTOWN MOUNTAIN
Guntown Mountain says community support has been overwhelmingly positive
The mother of a student killed in an elevator shares her agony after the tragic accident.
Mom speaks out after son killed in elevator accident

Latest News

A bit humid for the first half of Wednesday, but things are comfortable for the rest of the...
Tracking isolated showers and cool conditions!
More gorgeous weather coming this week!
Small Rain Chance for Wednesday
If you're going to be outside playing tennis, today will be excellent as humidity remains low...
Continued comfort and sunshine for Tuesday!
Today is dry, but we could see some stray showers and storms possible on Wednesday!
Continued comfort with sunshine for Tuesday!