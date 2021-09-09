Armed robbery at Franklin bank

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are reporting that a black male wearing a surgical mask, a camo jacket and a beige bucket hat went into the German American Bank on Nashville Road in Franklin.

Officers said he showed a firearm in the waistband of his pants and demanded money.

The clerks complied and he took off in a dark-colored sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

Franklin Police ask anyone with any information on the man or this armed robbery to call them at (270) 586-7167.

