Armed robbery at Franklin bank
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are reporting that a black male wearing a surgical mask, a camo jacket and a beige bucket hat went into the German American Bank on Nashville Road in Franklin.
Officers said he showed a firearm in the waistband of his pants and demanded money.
The clerks complied and he took off in a dark-colored sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.
Franklin Police ask anyone with any information on the man or this armed robbery to call them at (270) 586-7167.
