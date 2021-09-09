Barren-Metcalfe Co. EMS sees growth as 18 partake in second training program

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite many areas in Kentucky experiencing a shortage of EMT workers, Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Services say they’re fully staffed.

Meanwhile, the agency is in the middle of its second EMT training class with 18 individuals. Once they successfully complete the 16-week program, these individuals will become certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT).

“There are several ride time hours that they have to put in. To me, that’s the hands-on part of the job,” explained Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

“In conjunction with Workforce Development and Judge Hale’s office, we were able to develop the EMT basic program, which is being funded by federal dollars and being recognized by the Barren County Fiscal Court,” explained Joe Middleton, APRN and Executive Director with Hart and Barren-Metcalfe County EMS.

The training program is part of a partnership with the Southcentral Kentucky Workforce Development Board, the Career Team and Judge Executive’s Office.

“We use that to provide high-quality education, to increase the hiring pool so that we can bring EMTs in on the front side, and then have avenues and ability to help continue their education to become a paramedic,” said Middleton.

Data shows that the total response time for Barren-Metcalfe County EMS is under ten minutes.

“When someone calls 911, they expect for an ambulance to show up their home. This is the person that’s going to show up at their home-- fully trained, with a paramedic, to take care of whatever situation needs to be taken care of,” said Hale regarding the individuals that have gone through or are going through the program.

If you’re interested in applying for the next program, (270) 651-6903.

