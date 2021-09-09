Bowling Green Army vet recalls 9/11 from inside the Pentagon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green Amry Veteran is recalling the terrifying memories from September 11, 2001 as he was in the heart of one of the attack zones.

“It’s about the way it was 20 years ago, 9/11. Blue skies, pretty day,” said Jim Allen as he gazed around Aviation Heritage Park.

For Allen. initially from Leitchfield but now living in Warren County, Thursday’s iconic weather, took him back to another iconic day in American history.

“It feels like yesterday,” he said.

On September 11, 2001, Allen was working at the Pentagon as the Public Affairs Officer for the Secretary of the Army.

“Then we saw the second plane hit the Twin Towers. And at that point, we kind of realized this is no longer an accident. This is an attack,” recalled Allen. “Well, anyway, I got back to my office, started the meeting, and that was around 9:30. Well, of course, seven minutes later, boom, the plane hit the building.”

With smoke and flames, Allen says he went running towards the chaos.

“I ran down the hall toward the blast helping people. It was a panic situation. There was fire, it was hot, it was dark, smoky. Everybody was kind of in a panic mode. And I was trying to help people out of the building,” said Allen.

In the middle of a terrorist attack, a soldier simply putting his training into action.

“I went to try to help people, you know, I guess, you know, no soldier left behind, kind of kicked in,” Allen explained. “I don’t ever remember being afraid.”

Meanwhile, there was someone on the outside who was afraid.

“One of the biggest problems of the day for me personally was I couldn’t get in touch with my wife to tell her I was okay,” said Allen. “It was late in the afternoon before I could ever call her to tell her I was all right.”

Including those that died in the plane, 184 people were killed at the Pentagon almost 20 years ago.

“I lost a lot of colleagues. 125 people that I worked with died that day in the Pentagon.”

Nonetheless, Allen says the thousands still standing, paid their respects by continuing to do the country’s work following the attack.

“The next day, I would say 90 to 95 percent of the employees of the Pentagon showed up for work,” recalled Allen.

As two decades have passed since that infamous day come Saturday, for some, every ticking second, minute is forever engrained.

“So this is one of those days. Do you remember where you were on 9/11? I definitely remember where I was.”

9/11/2001: A sunny day, colored dark, and a day that will surely never be forgotten.

“I spent 37 years in the military and was never deployed. How I got that lucky... My one day of war was 911 and a Pentagon,” expressed Allen.

Allen was in the Army in uniform as a reservist active duty for a total of 37 years and retired in 2005 as a colonel. Prior to his active duty, he was in the Army Reserve.

“Part of that 37 years was spent in the reserve and I was in the newspaper business. I co-owned a chain of newspapers around On this part of Kentucky in Tennessee.

Allen spent eight years working at the Pentagon from 1997 to 2005.

Aviation Heritage Park will hold a 9/11 memorial service Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and the community is invited.

