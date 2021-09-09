Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crash into a building in Michigan, exposing an illegal marijuana grow operation.

Mike Palmieri owns the business next door. It was his surveillance camera that caught the crash.

“We knew something was up next door, but we were neighbors that kept to ourselves,” he said. “But whenever the Whoppers weren’t cooking, you could smell them.”

Palmieri says the smell was pungent.

“And any time after 10:30, it was gone. But if you were here in the evening time or morning time, it smelled like fresh skunk all morning long,” he said.

Investigators on scene said there were about 60 marijuana plants inside and that this is one of many illegal grow operations that have been busted this year.

The owner was renting the building to two people, according to police.

They said the grow goes against state and local codes causing real hazards for the building and businesses around it.

As for Palmieri and his business, he says when there’s drug activity there’s also crime.

“If people want it and if they know it’s there, they’re going to get it, one way or another. Especially with the hard times we are having nowadays,” he said.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Holley LS Fest is a celebration of everything and anything powered by the GM LS engine.
Holley LS Fest to draw thousands to Beech Bend Raceway Park
Holley LS Fest
Flow of traffic altered to help with traffic from Holley LS Fest
Aiden Ayers
South Central Kentucky boy to be featured in Times Square jumbotron for National Down Syndrome Society
Suspect has the word "freak"on his shirt
Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

Latest News

Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase
You may need the long sleeves this morning or this evening - but it will be a pleasant day to...
Cool temps, warm sunshine Thursday!
Zebras are on the loose in Prince George's County, Maryland, after escaping from a farm last...
Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says