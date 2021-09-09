Advertisement

CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Holley LS Fest is a celebration of everything and anything powered by the GM LS engine.
Holley LS Fest to draw thousands to Beech Bend Raceway Park
Holley LS Fest
Flow of traffic altered to help with traffic from Holley LS Fest
Aiden Ayers
South Central Kentucky boy to be featured in Times Square jumbotron for National Down Syndrome Society
Suspect has the word "freak"on his shirt
Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

Latest News

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
Med Center EMS earns national recognition for heart attack treatment
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales