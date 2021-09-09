Cool temps, warm sunshine Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday had a cold front dump heavy rain for portions of the WBKO viewing area - but now we’re experiencing the air behind that front: cool, dry air!

You may need the long sleeves this morning or this evening - but it will be a pleasant day to be outdoors nonetheless! (WBKO)

Thursday will have cool high temperatures as high temperatures only reach the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny! Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning will fall in the low-to-mid 50s with a few spots possibly reaching the upper 40s! It’ll be a night where you can turn off your air conditioner and open the windows! Friday will be a near copy of Thursday with the only difference being lighter northeast winds in comparison to Thursday’s northerly winds between 5-15 miles per hour.

We’re tracking a weekend warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, in the mid 80s but conditions will still feel comfortable with low humidity. Humidity will be slowly increasing going into Sunday; which will have highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with even a few spots reaching the low 90s! By Wednesday, unsettled weather returns with isolated showers and storms possible. High temps for the middle of the work week will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Beyond the 7 day forecast through the following weekend, confidence is medium to high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see upper 80s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecasts in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 54. Winds N at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 55. Winds NE at 4 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 64. Winds S at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 44 (1958)

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Pollen Count: High (9.8 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8975 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 79

Yesterday’s Low: 59

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.76″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.06″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+3.34″)

