Advertisement

Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them.

It’s Facebook.

In a partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica, the company on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone for making calls, a companion app that isn’t Facebook and a charging case.

The spectacles cost $299 and are available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, Ireland and Australia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Suspect has the word "freak"on his shirt
Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
Holley LS Fest is a celebration of everything and anything powered by the GM LS engine.
Holley LS Fest to draw thousands to Beech Bend Raceway Park
Holley LS Fest
Flow of traffic altered to help with traffic from Holley LS Fest
Aiden Ayers
South Central Kentucky boy to be featured in Times Square jumbotron for National Down Syndrome Society

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are exploring ways to block...
LIVE: Attorney general announces DOJ lawsuit against Texas abortion law
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland,...
FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul
LIVE: Attorney general address Texas abortion law
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman claims she was escorted off plane due to 'unacceptable' outfit