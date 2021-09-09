Advertisement

A Fine Friday of Weather!

Warming on the Way for the Weekend
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday featured plentiful sunshine and very pleasant conditions! Low humidity values made for comfortably warm weather during the afternoon and will result in another cool, crisp night tonight! More great weather is on tap as we close out the work week tomorrow.

Friday will be a near copy of Thursday with the only difference being lighter northeast winds in comparison to Thursday’s northerly winds between 5-15 miles per hour. We’ll have near-perfect conditions for Football Friday Night games, as readings slide back into the 60s Friday evening under mainly clear skies! The weather will also cooperate for “Over the Edge” in downtown Bowling Green Friday evening and again Saturday!

We’re tracking a weekend warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, in the mid 80s but conditions will still feel comfortable with low humidity. Humidity will be slowly increasing going into Sunday; which will have highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with even a few spots reaching the low 90s! By Wednesday, unsettled weather returns with isolated showers and storms possible. High temps for the middle of the work week will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Beyond the 7 day forecast through the following weekend, confidence is medium to high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see upper 80s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecasts in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High 80. Low 55. Winds NE-4

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 85. Low 64. Winds S-8

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 89. Low 65. Winds S-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 103 (1939)

Record Low: 44 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+3.21″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.8 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8975 Mold Spore Count)

