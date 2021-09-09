Home & BMW raffle supports Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is a good time to draw attention to the more than 185,000 children who receive care from Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville each year. The Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation allows caregivers to provide care to children, no matter their illness or injury, through funding for important programs, equipment, facilities, research, advocacy and education. It is Kentucky’s only full-service, free-standing children’s hospital.

Weston Cooksey of Burkesville is one of the children who has received life-saving care at Norton. He was diagnosed with B cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in July 2019 and received his first chemotherapy treatment on July 17, 2019. Since then Weston has received eight different chemotherapy medications administered in his spine, through his port, and by mouth. The three year old has also had 23 lumbar punctures to receive chemo on his spine and two port placement surgeries due to a possible infection. This is all in addition to several inpatient stays due to fevers and sickness throughout his cancer journey.

The Cooksey family now hopes there is light at the end of the tunnel, as Weston will end treatment on November 13, 2021.

His mother Kelsie Cooksey said, “We are forever thankful for Weston’s doctors, Dr. Barbour and Dr. Chang, and the team of oncologists at Norton Children’s Hospital. We are also thankful for the nurses and all of the medical staff. I believe every one of those people knows Weston by name or by ‘Dr. Cookie’ in which he insisted they all start calling him. It’s a journey no parent ever wants to have to travel but I’m so thankful for the care he has received at Norton Children’s Hospital.”

You can support families like the Cooksey’s when you buy a ticket for the 11th annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle. The raffle offers a chance to win a new home in Louisville’s Norton Commons neighborhood valued at over $750,000, and a 2021 BMW X3 from BMW of Louisville plus $10,000 cash.

All proceeds from the raffle support Norton Children’s Hospital through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Tickets are on sale for $100 each, and 15,000 will be sold. The drawing will be held on December 4, 2021, during the annual Snow Ball gala. Winners will be announced that night on the Norton Children’s Facebook page.

Purchase a ticket here or call 502-629-8060.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.