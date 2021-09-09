Advertisement

Hot Rods and Dash rained out on Wednesday

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (75-34) and the Winston-Salem Dash (40-68) game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will make up the contest as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 9, with the first pitch of game-one at 4:30 PM CT.

The Hot Rods entered Wednesday ahead in the season series 6-1, despite a setback to open this six-game series on Tuesday in a 9-8 walk-off loss. Bowling Green is the second team in the minors to reach 70 wins this season and has the second-most wins in the minors behind the Low-A Charleston Riverdogs who are also affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Hot Rods have 11 regular-season contests left in 2021 and are close to earning a High-A East playoff berth. The Hot Rods return home for the final series of the regular season with six games against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

