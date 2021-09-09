BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Terri Robertson, 5th grade teacher at North Jackson Elementary, and her volunteer, Stephanie Prichard, Regional Advisor at WKU Glasgow campus. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Ms. Robertson’s favorite part of JA is that it helps her students connect economics to the real world. She also said, “JA gives my students the chance to learn from awesome community members! I also love the real-world connections that my volunteer brings to my class! It is awesome to see them learn and APPLY economics!” Stephanie’s favorite part of JA is watching students make connections to their world. She also said, “JA has given me the opportunity to connect with students in my community. Their enthusiasm for learning about our world and community is contagious!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

