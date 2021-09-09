Advertisement

Last items containing mustard gas in Kentucky destroyed at plant in Madison County

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Officials say they’ve reached a milestone at a Kentucky chemical weapons depot with the destruction of all projectiles containing mustard agent.

The last projectiles containing mustard agent were destroyed Saturday at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant.

That’s according to a statement this week from the Madison County facility.

The U.S. is destroying its chemical weapons stockpile under an international treaty. Mustard and nerve agent are being destroyed at facilities in Kentucky and Colorado.

The last of Kentucky’s projectiles containing VX nerve agent were destroyed in May. Now that projectiles with mustard agent have been destroyed, only rockets are left.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

