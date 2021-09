Med Center EMS earns national recognition for heart attack treatment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Medical Center EMS has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and healthcare system.

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”

Program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for STEMI patients.

“Medical Center EMS is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Jim Berry, Director of Medical Center EMS. “Mission Lifeline Gold Plus recognition as the name implies is the Gold Standard for EMS cardiac care. To be able to achieve this level of compliance with all the best practices associated with heart attack patient care is very challenging during normal operations. The fact that Medical Center EMS was able to continue providing outstanding care to our patients as EMS faces all the issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic is a true testimony to the dedication of the great people who are the heart and soul of Medical Center EMS. l am honored to serve with such a great group of EMS professionals!”

