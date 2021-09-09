Advertisement

More than 300 additional National Guard members to assist overwhelmed Kentucky hospitals

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - During his weekly update on COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear said more teams from the Kentucky National Guard will help overwhelmed Kentucky hospitals. The Guard members are expected to arrive over the next week.

They will be assisting with nonclinical functions within the hospitals to allow staff to focus on patient care. 310 additional Guard members will support 21 hospitals around the commonwealth.

“This shows that every hospital is bursting at the seams, that they desperately need help and that we are a state full of more desperately sick people than we have ever seen,” Gov. Beshear said. “I believe this is the largest deployment of the Guard in this crisis health care situation in our history. Every time we’ve asked, they’ve stepped up and served us so proudly.”

More than 100 Guard members already are assisting at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Pikeville Medical Center. The additional teams will support T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

