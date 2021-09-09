Senator Rand Paul visits Morgantown, talks with local leaders on issues facing the nation

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul stopped in several Kentucky towns on Wednesday, including Madisonville, Greenville and Beaver Dam. He finished his tour by speaking at Butler County UK Extension Office.

Several local officials and others in the community gathered to listen to Senator Paul speak on various topics the United States faces, mainly speaking on the handling COVID-19.

“I can be very serious, but I think we have to do it in a fashion that is consistent with being a free country,” Senator Paul said. “That means we won’t all agree on what we’re going to do, we won’t all agree on how to treat it or prevent it.” The senator continues to encourage the public to inquire about treating COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies.

Senator Paul has openly disagreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci on multiple occasions when it comes to the handling of the pandemic. Dr. Fauci currently serves as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Recently, Senator Paul has commented on a document released from Wuhan, China saying it includes proof Dr. Fauci was not honest about the National Institutes of Health funding Coronavirus research that could have led to the pandemic.

“The new documents continue to confirm that the research they were doing in the Wuhan lab was gain of function research,” Senator Paul said. “I don’t think Dr. Fauci has been honest with us. I think the reason he’s not been honest, is that if it turns out that they were doing this kind of research, and it may have led to a leak from the lab that led to this pandemic, ultimately, the people who funded the lab would bear some responsibility for that.”

Dr. Fauci denies that the National Institute of Health funded gain of function research in Wuhan.

