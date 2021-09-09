Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul visits Morgantown, talks with local leaders on issues facing the nation

Senator Rand Paul makes stop in Morgantown
Senator Rand Paul makes stop in Morgantown(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul stopped in several Kentucky towns on Wednesday, including Madisonville, Greenville and Beaver Dam. He finished his tour by speaking at Butler County UK Extension Office.

Several local officials and others in the community gathered to listen to Senator Paul speak on various topics the United States faces, mainly speaking on the handling COVID-19.

“I can be very serious, but I think we have to do it in a fashion that is consistent with being a free country,” Senator Paul said. “That means we won’t all agree on what we’re going to do, we won’t all agree on how to treat it or prevent it.” The senator continues to encourage the public to inquire about treating COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies.

Senator Paul has openly disagreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci on multiple occasions when it comes to the handling of the pandemic. Dr. Fauci currently serves as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Recently, Senator Paul has commented on a document released from Wuhan, China saying it includes proof Dr. Fauci was not honest about the National Institutes of Health funding Coronavirus research that could have led to the pandemic.

“The new documents continue to confirm that the research they were doing in the Wuhan lab was gain of function research,” Senator Paul said. “I don’t think Dr. Fauci has been honest with us. I think the reason he’s not been honest, is that if it turns out that they were doing this kind of research, and it may have led to a leak from the lab that led to this pandemic, ultimately, the people who funded the lab would bear some responsibility for that.”

Dr. Fauci denies that the National Institute of Health funded gain of function research in Wuhan.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Joshua M. Dearing, 33, of Logan County
Logan Co. man arrested after fleeing from deputies by car and on foot
Ky. lawmakers discuss ending statewide mask mandate for schools
Area lawmakers comment on special session underway, address school mask mandate
Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting a Love's Travel Stop in Hopkins County
Two men arrested in connection to shooting at western Kentucky truck stop
Aiden Ayers
South Central Kentucky boy to be featured in Times Square jumbotron for National Down Syndrome Society

Latest News

Suspect has the word "freak"on his shirt
Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Holley LS Fest
Holley LS Fest 2021
Kentucky Community and Technical College System
Forbes names KCTCS one of state’s best employers