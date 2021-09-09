SKYCTC commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College spent time Wednesday afternoon commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

SKYCTC held their event on their main campus in Bowling Green. They welcomed firemen, paramedics, first-responders, police, safety officers and military veterans to honor and thank them for their service. Many of whom were on the job as the events of 9/11 unfolded.

The ceremony also included the announcement of a new scholarship for first responders.

The first recipient, Chris Houchen, is a SKYCTC student who served as an EMS paramedic for 20 years.

”I was working EMS that day, September 11, 2001 and it changed the way EMS went about their daily activities forever. To be here today, 20 years later, it means a lot to me. The scholarship, I had no idea that was coming,” said Chris Houchen.

The Bowling Green Fire Department displayed a large American flag on SKYCTC’s campus as a reminder of the tragic events of that day and to honor those who risked or lost their lives over the years.

