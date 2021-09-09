Advertisement

SKYCTC commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College spent time Wednesday afternoon commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

SKYCTC held their event on their main campus in Bowling Green. They welcomed firemen, paramedics, first-responders, police, safety officers and military veterans to honor and thank them for their service. Many of whom were on the job as the events of 9/11 unfolded.

The ceremony also included the announcement of a new scholarship for first responders.

The first recipient, Chris Houchen, is a SKYCTC student who served as an EMS paramedic for 20 years.

”I was working EMS that day, September 11, 2001 and it changed the way EMS went about their daily activities forever. To be here today, 20 years later, it means a lot to me. The scholarship, I had no idea that was coming,” said Chris Houchen.

The Bowling Green Fire Department displayed a large American flag on SKYCTC’s campus as a reminder of the tragic events of that day and to honor those who risked or lost their lives over the years.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Suspect has the word "freak"on his shirt
Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
Holley LS Fest is a celebration of everything and anything powered by the GM LS engine.
Holley LS Fest to draw thousands to Beech Bend Raceway Park
Holley LS Fest
Flow of traffic altered to help with traffic from Holley LS Fest
Aiden Ayers
South Central Kentucky boy to be featured in Times Square jumbotron for National Down Syndrome Society

Latest News

Guest
Norton Children's Home & BMW Raffle
Med Center EMS earns national recognition for heart attack treatment
You may need the long sleeves this morning or this evening - but it will be a pleasant day to...
Cool temps, warm sunshine Thursday!
The bus stop is probably chilly this morning, but it will be pleasant heading into the afternoon!
Crisp and delightful Thursday forecast!