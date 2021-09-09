Advertisement

Special Elections to be held for three vacancies in Kentucky General Assembly

Kentucky General Assembly back in session
Kentucky General Assembly back in session
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Special elections will be held on Nov. 2 to fill three vacancies in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Two vacancies occurred because of the deaths of Rep. John “Bam” Carney and Sen. Tom Buford.

Carney represented Adair and Taylor counties, while Buford represented Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington counties and part of Fayette County. A third seat became vacant when Rep. Robert Goforth resigned.

That seat covers Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison counties in southeastern Kentucky.

