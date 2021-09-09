WKU defense prepares for Army’s triple-option offense

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When WKU defeated the Army Black Knights, 17-8, back in 2019, the game featured a defensive war of attrition. This weekend, the Hilltoppers hope to outmatch that performance in West Point when they rematch Army.

WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum was present in the Hilltoppers’ 2019 victory over Army. He says that much of what he saw then is no different now - and that especially includes the Black Knights’ powerful triple-option offense.

“Anytime you play a triple-option attack, it’s just about being disciplined throughout the entire game,” Crum said. “I think that’s what they hang their hat on. So, you gotta do your best to beat them at their own game.”

Army’s game boasted the fourth-best rushing offense in the nation last year. That’s due in part to quarterback Tyhier Tyler’s team-leading 578 yards rushing last year. He’s picking up right where he left off this year, as he helped lead the Black Knights to a 43-10 win over Georgia State last week.

However, WKU also has a hot hand to counter that. It won the turnover battle 2-to-1 last Thursday in its thumping of UT Martin. Linebacker Will Ignont says there’s much more fine-tuning the team has done this week, but the fundamentals are the same.

“Really just taking the ball away will be big. Army is a team that’ll hold the ball the whole game as much as they can,” Ignont said. “They’ll try to just run the ball the whole game. So we really just gotta have eye discipline as keys with everyone being on the same page.”

