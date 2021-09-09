WKU soccer travels to Belmont for Thursday night matchup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will look to keep its undefeated start to the season going on Thursday night at Belmont. First kick is set for 6:30 p.m. in Nashville.

Game Info

(RV) WKU (4-0-0) at Belmont (3-3-0)

Thursday, Sept. 9 | 6:30 p.m.

E.S. Rose Park | Nashville, Tenn.

Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats

WKU Notes

The Lady Toppers are off to a 4-0-0 start to the season, the best record through four matches since 2001. WKU is one of 21 teams left in NCAA Division I women’s soccer that is undefeated this season.

WKU is currently ranked as the No. 3 team in the South region in the United Soccer Coaches poll and is receiving 19 votes in the Top 25 poll.

Lyric Schmidt became the fourth Lady Topper to earn a Conference USA weekly award this season on Tuesday, picking up Defensive Player of the Week honors for her play at Louisville. The senior had an impressive showing, making a team save and several other stops, tackles and blocks that kept the Cardinals from scoring in the 1-0 shutout.

With a win on Thursday, WKU would have a 5-0-0 record to the start the season for the first time in program history.

The Lady Toppers have scored nine total goals this season, scored by seven different goal scorers. Katie Erwin and Brina Micheels each have two and Avery Jacobsen, Lily Rummo, Mackenzie Crittenberger, Annah Hopkins and Briana Sayoc have one each.

Erwin is the leading points earner for WKU with eight total on two goals and four assists.

The WKU defense has held opponents to only two goals on the season, posting three shutouts in the process.