WKU soccer travels to Belmont for Thursday night matchup
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will look to keep its undefeated start to the season going on Thursday night at Belmont. First kick is set for 6:30 p.m. in Nashville.
Game Info
(RV) WKU (4-0-0) at Belmont (3-3-0)
Thursday, Sept. 9 | 6:30 p.m.
E.S. Rose Park | Nashville, Tenn.
WKU Notes
- The Lady Toppers are off to a 4-0-0 start to the season, the best record through four matches since 2001. WKU is one of 21 teams left in NCAA Division I women’s soccer that is undefeated this season.
- WKU is currently ranked as the No. 3 team in the South region in the United Soccer Coaches poll and is receiving 19 votes in the Top 25 poll.
- Lyric Schmidt became the fourth Lady Topper to earn a Conference USA weekly award this season on Tuesday, picking up Defensive Player of the Week honors for her play at Louisville. The senior had an impressive showing, making a team save and several other stops, tackles and blocks that kept the Cardinals from scoring in the 1-0 shutout.
- With a win on Thursday, WKU would have a 5-0-0 record to the start the season for the first time in program history.
- The Lady Toppers have scored nine total goals this season, scored by seven different goal scorers. Katie Erwin and Brina Micheels each have two and Avery Jacobsen, Lily Rummo, Mackenzie Crittenberger, Annah Hopkins and Briana Sayoc have one each.
- Erwin is the leading points earner for WKU with eight total on two goals and four assists.
- The WKU defense has held opponents to only two goals on the season, posting three shutouts in the process.
- In goal, Alexis Bach has gotten the starting nod in three matches, recording clean sheets in two. Her 0.67 shutouts per game mark leads C-USA. Bach’s 0.657 goals against average is the second best in the league.
Series History
- It will be the seventh matchup all-time between WKU and Belmont on Thursday. The Lady Toppers hold a 5-0-1 record against the Bruins.
- Most recently, WKU defeated Belmont 5-0 on Aug. 22, 2019 in Bowling Green.
- The Lady Toppers are 2-0-1 against the Bruins in Nashville. The two teams last played in the Music City in 2016 when WKU notched a 3-0 win.
Belmont Notes
- The Bruins come into the match on a two-match winning streak and a perfect 3-0-0 record at home this season.
- Belmont has wins over Chattanooga, Houston Baptist and Detroit Mercy and losses to Middle Tennessee, Evansville and Georgia. The Bruins have two overtime wins this season, both coming at home.
- The Bruin attack is a balanced effort with six different players having scored goals, but none scoring more than one.
- In goal, Sarah Doyle has played in four matches while Andrea Leitner has gotten the starting nod in two matches. Doyle has a 2.13 goals against average on the season while Leitner has a 1.44 average.
Up Next
- The Lady Toppers return home on Sunday, Sept. 12 to host Ole Miss. That match is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex and admission is free.
