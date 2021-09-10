9/11 Photo exhibit showcases WKU students and faculty work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we continue remembering the lives of those lost on one of the most tragic days in American history, WKU photojournalism students compiled a photo exhibit to commemorate 20 years.

The pictures displayed were captured by photojournalism students at WKU at the time, who went to New York to capture the aftermath of the catastrophic day that claimed the lives of many.

Professor James Kenney is the coordinator of the photojournalism program at WKU’s school of media, he remembers traveling to New York after the tragedy.

“Obviously here today, there was a lot of people that were alive and had memories. But we have a generation coming up here, right on that cusp. I’ve got students in my freshman class that weren’t even born yet. And, as I said before, I mean, I don’t want us to dwell forever on events, but we ought to remember them, and visuals are a great way to remember, they’re a very powerful way to remember the stories to bring back a memory, and perhaps to instill a memory in someone who wasn’t alive then,” says Prof. Kenney.

The exhibit is being displayed downtown at the Pushin Building Artist Studios, it is completely free...

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays throughout the month.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.