Blood center reinstates antibody testing, plasma donations due to COVID surge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As COVID cases surge, a nearby blood center is reinstating its convalescent plasma donations in order to help treat patients.

“The convalescent plasma is being utilized in many hospitals,” said Dr. Ted Kieffer, Medical Director at Blood Assurance.

Hospitals like Greenview right here in Bowling Green are utilizing this COVID treatment on its patients.

“We are the primary supplier for Greenview. We were one of the first blood centers in the nation to actually just start collecting convalescent plasma and distributed and other hospitals in the region,” explained Kieffer.

Blood Assurance, based out of Nashville, supplies regional facilities with this life-saving treatment but can only do so if people are willing to donate.

“So COVID convalescent plasma or CCP is one of the therapies that hospitals can use for their inpatients to help mitigate the effects and improve outcomes potentially of individuals with COVID-19 are admitted,” said Kieffer.

People who have had COVID-19 and have its antibodies are able to donate their plasma that can be used on patients.

“Having COVID-19, you have a lot more probability of having multiple antibodies within your system and a high level of antibodies as well.”

However, if you’ve just received the vaccine, you’re unable to donate plasma as the antibodies are a bit different.

“If you’ve only had the vaccine and you haven’t had COVID-19, the antibody response is going to be different with the vaccine,” explained Kieffer. “You only have the one spike protein that your body has been exposed to, or the mRNA.”

While both are FDA regulated, the convalescent plasma treatment is different than monoclonal antibody therapy treatment which is a laboratory-produced protein.

“It’s definitely a different type of antibody in a variable antibody response in a patient than what a pharmaceutical company can produce with a single monoclonal antibody,” explained Kieffer.

The need for this treatment is evident and it’s something anyone can help with if you’re the right candidate.

“Our orders have increased by a factor of 10 since July until now,” he said. “You can help multiple lives throughout this whole process.”

There are two upcoming blood drives in the southcentral Kentucky area where you can donate blood, and Blood Assurance will test it for COVID antibodies.

October 12: TriStar Greenview from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

October 30: Adairville Fire Dept. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins aren’t encouraged, but will be accepted.

