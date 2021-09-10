Capitol Arts Center celebrates 100 years with ribbon cutting and reception

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green celebrated 100 years with a special ribbon-cutting from the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, a short film and a reception.

Many community leaders were in attendance including the Bowling Green City Commissioners, Mayor Todd Alcott, Judge Executive Mike Buchanon, as well as former WKU President Gary Ransdell and Former Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony began at 4 p.m. and was followed by presentations made by the Warren County Public Library staff and other community members.

The Warren County Public Library began overseeing The Capitol in 2021. It is owned by SKyPac.

Jennifer Bailey, the Marketing and Communications manager with the Warren County Public Library, said that this celebration and use of the space means a lot because “we’re able to have the community back into the building and utilize it like it was meant to be utilized.”

As for the future of the space, Bailey hopes “that there’s still a group of energetic individuals that will come on board and take it up to the next level.”

The Public Library will continue to host events at the Capitol throughout the year.

There is also a bookstore inside the Capitol Arts Center: Capitol Books, which opened in June 2021. It is run by Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that helps support library programs. The bookstore sells used books donated by the public.

The Capitol Arts Center is located at 416 East Main Avenue in Bowling Green.

