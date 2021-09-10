Fantastic ‘feel good’ Friday weather!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was pleasant with cool temps and warm sunshine throughout the day. Friday will be a repeat before we crank up the heat next week!

Great football weather in store for south-central Kentucky with clear skies and low humidity! (WBKO)

Friday will be a near copy of Thursday with the only difference being light northeast winds and high-level clouds moving in. We’ll have near-perfect conditions for Football Friday Night games, as readings slide back into the 60s Friday evening under mainly clear skies! The weather will also cooperate for “Over the Edge” in downtown Bowling Green Friday evening and again Saturday!

We’re tracking a weekend warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, in the mid 80s but conditions will still feel comfortable with low humidity. Humidity will be slowly increasing going into Sunday; which will have highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! By Wednesday, unsettled weather returns with isolated showers and storms possible. High temps for the middle of the work week will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Beyond the 7 day forecast through the following weekend, confidence is medium to high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see upper 80s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecasts in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 55. Winds NE at 4 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 64. Winds S at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89. Low 65. Winds S at 10 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1919, 1912)

Record Low Today: 42 (1924)

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 3 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Pollen Count: High (9.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (9369 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 56

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+3.21″)

